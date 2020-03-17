Park Avenue Armory Cancels DEEP BLUE SEA

In light of the circumstances involving COVID-19, the March 13 Governor's ban on public gatherings over 500 people, and the New York State order requiring that all gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled, Park Avenue Armory has canceled all performances of Deep Blue Sea, originally scheduled to run April 14-25, 2020.

The Armory holds the health and well-being of its audience, artists, community, and staff as top priority and continues to monitor information from the CDC, New York City Department of Health, and the New York State Department of Health on a daily basis and to act in accordance with local guidelines and recommendations.

Additional updates will be provided at armoryonpark.org and on social media.





