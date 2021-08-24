Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PORTABLE STRANGERS: A Salon of Words and Music to be Presented in September

pixeltracker

Featuring Scott Brieden, Evangeline Johns, Erik Ransom, Sierra Rein, and Blake Zolfo.

Aug. 24, 2021  

PORTABLE STRANGERS: A Salon of Words and Music to be Presented in September

Presenting the first in a series of Salons featuring new writing and music, Portable Strangers: a salon of words & music from NYC.


September 19th @ 6:00 pm, Studios 353, 353 W. 48th St. (8th/9th) Free!
Reservations & proof of vaccination required: arianajohns77@gmail.com

Original writing from: Fred Howard (Swedish Nights), Ariana Johns (Portable Strangers), Michael C. O'Day (For the Benefit of Jimmy Mangiaroli), Mindy Pfeffer (Fast Forward), Juliana Sales (Be Local)
Original music by Darryl Curry & Ariana Johns, Steve Schalchlin
Featuring Scott Brieden, Evangeline Johns, Erik Ransom,
Sierra Rein, Blake Zolfo

Running time: 90 minutes Reception to follow

Performer bios/more info: https://www.vampingoproductions.com/salon.html

Made possible by NYFA: NYC Artist Corps


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • New London Barn Playhouse Announces The Two Week Run of ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE
  • Tickets For Gratitude Music Festival On Sale Now!
  • Peterborough Players Inaugurate New Outdoor Stage With BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
  • MOONMATES Will Be Performed at the Hatbox Theatre This Month