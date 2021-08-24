PORTABLE STRANGERS: A Salon of Words and Music to be Presented in September

Presenting the first in a series of Salons featuring new writing and music, Portable Strangers: a salon of words & music from NYC.



September 19th @ 6:00 pm, Studios 353, 353 W. 48th St. (8th/9th) Free!

Reservations & proof of vaccination required: arianajohns77@gmail.com

Original writing from: Fred Howard (Swedish Nights), Ariana Johns (Portable Strangers), Michael C. O'Day (For the Benefit of Jimmy Mangiaroli), Mindy Pfeffer (Fast Forward), Juliana Sales (Be Local)

Original music by Darryl Curry & Ariana Johns, Steve Schalchlin

Featuring Scott Brieden, Evangeline Johns, Erik Ransom,

Sierra Rein, Blake Zolfo

Running time: 90 minutes Reception to follow

Performer bios/more info: https://www.vampingoproductions.com/salon.html

Made possible by NYFA: NYC Artist Corps