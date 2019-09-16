PINKALICIOUS And ANGELINA BALLERINA Featured In Vital Theatre Fall Season

The Award-Winning Vital Theatre Company is please to announce its Fall 2019 season which will include Pinkalicious The Musical, Angelina Ballerina The Musical and Angelina Ballerina The Very Merry Holiday Musical. For tickets and complete information please visit www.vitaltheatre.org



Now entering it 12th year off-Broadway, Pinkalicious The Musical, is a one-hour musical, with book and lyrics by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann music, lyrics and orchestrations by John Gregor and origional direction by Teresa K. Pond. The musical is based on the best-selling children's book "Pinkalicious" by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann. Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. The production features Dana Bixler, Dalon Bradley, Gabriella Marzetta, Cassandra Nary and Alex Schneidman. Katelyn Degennaro is the Stage Manager. Clint Hromsco directs. The production runs selected Saturdays at 11:00 am through December 28th at St. Luke's Theatre, 308 West 46th Street, just east of 8th Avenue. All tickets $49.50 www.vitaltheatre.org



Angelina Ballerina The Musical, with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo, music by Ben Morss, and direction and choreography by Sam Viverito, is based on the famous dancing mouseling and her friends created by Katharine Holabird and illustrated by Helen Craig. Angelina and her friends, Alice, Gracie, AZ, Viki and their teacher, Ms. Mimi, are all aflutter - because a special guest is coming to visit Camembert Academy! Angelina and her friends perform dance of all types, including hip-hop, modern, Irish jig, and of course, ballet. The mouselings can't wait to show off their skills to their famous visitor, Serena Silvertail. Angelina is the most excited of all, but will she get the starring moment she hopes for? Angelina Ballerina The Musical is a family-friendly show that will have everyone dancing in the aisles! The production runs selected Sundays, September 29th through November 17th at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013. Tickets Start at $25.00. www.vitaltheatre.org



Angelina Ballerina The Very Merry Holiday Musical, with book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo, music by Ben Morss, and direction and choreography by Sam Viverito, is based on the famous dancing mouseling and her friends created by Katharine Holabird and illustrated by Helen Craig. Hailed as "a great holiday treat for your family to enjoy" in its premiere production (NYC Single Mom). Angelina and her friends are planning an absolutely positively spectacular holiday dance pageant; the best in all of Mouseland! When a mix-up prevents the pageant from going on, Angelina and her friends must use their creativity to save the show. By working together, Angelina, Alice, Gracie, AZ, Marco, and Angelina's little sister, Polly, discover the true spirit of the holidays. It's not about things you receive, but the holiday cheer you share. With dancing, singing and festivities, this heart-warming musical is perfect for everyone's holiday season! The production runs selected Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 am, November 24th - December 28th at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013. Tickets Start at $25.00. www.vitaltheatre.org



The Pinkalicious book series is written and illustrated by Victoria Kann. The first two books, Pinkalicious and Purplicious, were co-written with her sister, Elizabeth Kann. The stories are about Pinkalicious Pinkerton and her younger brother Peter who live in Pinkville and love the color pink. The book series, which includes over 63 titles, has been translated into multiple languages and inspired the Off Broadway show, Pinkalicious: The Musical. PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC, a new animated series that encourages children to be creative, explore the arts and spark their imagination. Each episode of PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC includes two 11-minute stories, a live-action interstitial and an original song. www.thinkpinkalicious.com



ANGELINA BALLERINA, a beloved publishing property for close to three decades, is a little star with big dreams of becoming a prima ballerina. This feisty little mouse works hard to reach her goals and always learns from her mistakes along the way. When little girls share in Angelina's experiences they're inspired to go after their big dreams too. In addition to the critically acclaimed story books, created by Katharine Holabird and Helen Craig, Angelina Ballerina dances her way into the hearts of young girls in the animated series, Angelina Ballerina The Next Steps.



HIT Entertainment is one of the world's leading children's entertainment producers and rights owners. HIT Entertainment is a division of Fisher-Price. HIT's portfolio includes properties, such as Thomas & Friends, Barney, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Angelina Ballerina, Mike the Knight , Pingu and Rainbow Magic. Launched in 1989, HIT's lines of business span television and video production, content distribution, publishing, consumer products licensing, digital media, and live events and has operations in the UK, US, Canada, Hong Kong and Japan.



Mattel is a global learning, development and play company that inspires the next generation of kids to shape a brighter tomorrow. Through our portfolio of iconic consumer brands, including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and Thomas & Friends, we create systems of play, content and experiences that help kids unlock their full potential. Mattel also creates inspiring and innovative products in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology companies as well as other partners. With a global workforce of approximately 28,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You