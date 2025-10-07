PERMANENT RESIDENCE: LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, composer, and actor Abby Ahmad will bring songs from her debut musical Permanent Residence to The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. The evening will feature selections from the work-in-progress musical, which was conceived during the pandemic and inspired by Brooklyn’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery.

Permanent Residence centers on Laura Keene, a 19th-century actress, playwright, and theatre manager best known for being onstage during President Lincoln’s assassination. In the afterlife, Keene attempts to reclaim her place in theatre history by writing a new musical—with creative guidance from fellow Green-Wood residents including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Leonard Bernstein. Through their collaboration, she unearths the stories of other women whose contributions were overlooked or erased, weaving a rich meditation on death, art, and legacy.

The concert will feature Abby Ahmad, Akie Bermiss, Aisha de Haas, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Hannah Fairchild, Sentell Harper, Adam Minkoff, Gabby Sherba, Duncan Smith, and Elizabeth Ziman, with music direction by Mark Marshall. The band includes Mark Marshall, Stacy Werdin, and Brad Whiteley.

About Abby Ahmad

Abby Ahmad is a Brooklyn-based singer, composer, actor, and educator whose original work has been recognized by the Independent Music Awards and featured in the film The Guardian. A 2025 Bechdel Project Community Space Grantee for Permanent Residence, Ahmad has performed regionally and Off-Broadway, earning acclaim for her performance in 9 Parts of Desire. Recent creative collaborations include The Cost of Believing (Sheen Center), The Gaza Monologues (Theatre of the Oppressed), and The Battle of Blythe Road (On the Quays/Prospect Musicals).