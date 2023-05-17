PATTY Returns to the Vino Theatre

Performances are set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 2 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo 4 The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

PATTY Returns to the Vino Theatre

The beloved production "Patty"-inspired by the real-life experiences of celebrated American novelist Patricia Highsmith-will return to the stage for a limited engagement this month, with a trio of performances set at the Vino Theater following a sold-out run in March 2023.

The play explores Highsmith's experiences in conversion therapy, with inspiration drawn from diaries of her life released in recent years, highlighting universal themes of friendship, romance, and therapy. Instead of allowing others to try to twist her identity, Highsmith embraces her environment and connects with other patients and therapists in unexpected ways. The story precedes Highsmith's literary successes, which included "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "The Price of Salt" (later republished as "Carol"), and "Strangers on a Train."

The profound story of "Patty" was reimagined and written by up-and-coming playwright Manning Jordan.

"The idea of therapy and having crushes and everything Patty went through is so universal," Jordan said. "The story we are bringing to life is not a love story per se, but focuses on her friendships, which are one of the most relatable things we can portray on stage. Combining her relationships with an emphasis on therapy, which is becoming more accessible and continues to be an important topic, is another aspect that will really resonate with people who come to the show."

"You don't have to be from New York, you don't have to be queer, and you don't have to be a writer," Jordan added, referring to the aspects of Highsmith's life that drew her to develop the story. "The struggle of an artist and finding influence from your real life is something everyone can identify with."

Click Here, which was last performed in 2022 to sold-out audiences. Performances are set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

"Patty" is directed by Alex Oleksy and stars Mark Stoll, Ryan Sylvester, Manning Jordan, Djuna Knight and Angelica Pasquini.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

P.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheaters New Works Festival Photo
P.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheater's New Works Festival

THE HAPPIER TRAIL, a new play by P.H. Lin, will be having an industry reading on May 30th & May 31st at 7pm on Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC. Steve Marsh will direct the reading as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival, co-produced by Prism Stage Company.

LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus Photo
LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

The LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios will return to Long Island City for its 10th annual event on May 17 - 21, 2023.

Tickets Now Available For BEDLAMS DO MORE: NEW PLAY SERIES Photo
Tickets Now Available For BEDLAM'S DO MORE: NEW PLAY SERIES

Bedlam's DO MORE: NEW PLAYS readings series returns for its third year with five thrilling new plays. All performances will take place at Houghton Hall Arts, 22 East 30th Street.

New Perspectives Theatre Companys May Mini Festival of Staged Readings Kicks off This Week Photo
New Perspectives Theatre Company's May Mini Festival of Staged Readings Kicks off This Weekend

New Perspectives Theatre Company (NPTC) has announced the May Mini Festival of Staged Readings, featuring new works from the Women's Work Full-length LAB.


More Hot Stories For You

P.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheater's New Works FestivalP.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheater's New Works Festival
LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year HiatusLIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus
Tickets Now Available For BEDLAM'S DO MORE: NEW PLAY SERIESTickets Now Available For BEDLAM'S DO MORE: NEW PLAY SERIES
New Perspectives Theatre Company's May Mini Festival of Staged Readings Kicks off This WeekendNew Perspectives Theatre Company's May Mini Festival of Staged Readings Kicks off This Weekend

Videos

Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (5/20-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Astronaut
Bohemian National Hall (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Vole Sisters Host a Very Peculiar Evening
The Peoples Improv Theatre, PIT Annex (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skin of Our Teeth
The HSA Theater (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!
Roaring Epiphany Theater Company (5/20-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You