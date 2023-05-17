PATTY Returns to the Vino Theatre

The beloved production "Patty"-inspired by the real-life experiences of celebrated American novelist Patricia Highsmith-will return to the stage for a limited engagement this month, with a trio of performances set at the Vino Theater following a sold-out run in March 2023.

The play explores Highsmith's experiences in conversion therapy, with inspiration drawn from diaries of her life released in recent years, highlighting universal themes of friendship, romance, and therapy. Instead of allowing others to try to twist her identity, Highsmith embraces her environment and connects with other patients and therapists in unexpected ways. The story precedes Highsmith's literary successes, which included "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "The Price of Salt" (later republished as "Carol"), and "Strangers on a Train."

The profound story of "Patty" was reimagined and written by up-and-coming playwright Manning Jordan.

"The idea of therapy and having crushes and everything Patty went through is so universal," Jordan said. "The story we are bringing to life is not a love story per se, but focuses on her friendships, which are one of the most relatable things we can portray on stage. Combining her relationships with an emphasis on therapy, which is becoming more accessible and continues to be an important topic, is another aspect that will really resonate with people who come to the show."

"You don't have to be from New York, you don't have to be queer, and you don't have to be a writer," Jordan added, referring to the aspects of Highsmith's life that drew her to develop the story. "The struggle of an artist and finding influence from your real life is something everyone can identify with."

Performances are set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

"Patty" is directed by Alex Oleksy and stars Mark Stoll, Ryan Sylvester, Manning Jordan, Djuna Knight and Angelica Pasquini.