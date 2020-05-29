Original Musical Webseries IS THIS ART NOW Announces Season 3

The original musical webseries, "IS THIS ART NOW: A Musical In The Time of Corona" has announced a Season 3, set to premiere online June 7th.

Written and directed by NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing alumni James Salem and Jessie Field, "IS THIS ART NOW" documents life in quarantine for friends trying to connect over zoom and write a musical webseries about friends trying to connect over zoom and write a musical webseries about... well, you get it! Funny, charming, heart-warming, and at times surprisingly deep - Season 3 of this musical theatre-esque virtual romp features new original songs, stellar vocal performances, and a candid look at quarantined life for young artists. Each episode is between 4 and 8 minutes long.

Season 3 consists of 7 new episodes, set to premiere every other day from June 7th to June 19th.

Due to the pandemic, the members of Cycle 29 at the Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program had the 29-Hour Readings of their thesis musicals cancelled. Unable to watch their thesis musicals have a life, members of Cycle 29 banded together to move their art to a new medium. This homespun webseries was shot almost entirely through Zoom, and recorded remotely using iPhones and makeshift home studios.

Season 3 sees the return of talented NYU Tisch and Hunter College alumni: Jessica Lamdon, James Salem, Jessie Field, Jared Field, Lydia Breckon, Enzo Veiga, Sean Eads, Jillian Stevens, Josh Ben-Ami, Elspeth Collard, and Samantha Rosenblatt. Maggie Sharp Tallan is in charge of technical and design support, while Josh Ben-Ami and Samantha Rosenblatt serve as the show's marketing and public relations coordinators.

You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on the official YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTRANTOuTOiCH5cIcXpPy1Q?fbclid=IwAR3RJZbARODR5MWUKNWoW4rzURrx1mCJW_WPwL0j_CRso2QiOww7oHCbJYE

Watch the first episode below!

