OUT/PLAY Reading Series to Present MIXTAPE in March

OUT/PLAY: Queer Reading Series will present its next production, OUT/PLAY MIXTAPE: An Evening of Scenes on Thursday, March 27 at 7:00PM and Friday, March 28 at 7:00PM at MCS Theatre.

OUT/PLAY MIXTAPE will feature scenes from spectacular and critically-praised, yet underperformed or quickly forgotten, plays by LGBTQ+ writers including Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz, Bachelor Holiday and Your Mother's Butt by Alan Ball, Assistance by Leslye Headland, The Harvest by Samuel D. Hunter, Gloria by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Ode to Joy by Craig Lucas, and Mankind by Robert O'Hara.

OUT/PLAY MIXTAPE is directed by Brett Radek and features (in alphabetical order) Adriana Cisneros, Jules Cort, Nathan Costella, Thom Henke, River King, Trevor Markanovic, John Richard Mateyko, Samantha Mautner, David McDermott, Charlie Reid, Sara Romanello, Rudaba, Jamie Tincher, Olivia Vadnais, Carly Wheeler, Iain Wilcox, Michael Witkes, and Tim Wolfendon.

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on less-often performed theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience; and strives to connect actors with audiences by breathing new life into infrequently produced material.

