OSCAR AT THE CROWN to Release Concept Album
Producers of OSCAR at The Crown announced today the release of the original concept album featuring the music of the wildly popular immersive nightclub musical now playing at 3 Dollar Bill (260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY). The album, which was produced by and features music and lyrics by Andrew Barret Cox, is now available on all digital music providers.
From the minds of performance collective, The Neon Coven, OSCAR at The Crown was created by Mark Mauriello, features music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox, and direction by Shira Milikowsky. Sequins, reality television, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde: not much else survives in a secret bunker far in the fascist future. OSCAR at The Crown is an immersive nightclub musical detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant characters. It's about the "Real Housewives" and a minor character from that show "The O.C. It's also about our society: staring at our phones, wondering if our latest Instagram is going to flop and if the bombs have started flying yet.
The cast of OSCAR at The Crown features Mark Mauriello (Oscar Wilde), Zofia Weretka (Vicki), Michelle Martinelli (Ramona), Brandon Looney (Sonja), Jada Temple (Erika), Kerri George (Constance Wilde), Brandon Alberto (Bosie), Kayla Brock (Exile), Samara Cohen "Princess Lockerooo" (Exile), Brendan Henderson (Exile), Kimberly Hudman (Exile), Sarah Lewandowski (Exile), Bessie D. Smith (Exile), and Deon Shotwell (Exile).
The creative team for OSCAR at The Crown includes costume concepts by Mateus Forte, set and prop design by Telka Monson, lighting design by Calvin Anderson, video design by Lianne Arnold, and casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA. SL Theatricals serves as General Manager.
OSCAR at The Crown is produced by Seaview Productions, SL Theatricals, Rebecca Gold Productions, Wendy Federman, Tyler Mount, Anita Waxman, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, and Jenn Maley.
Tickets for OSCAR at The Crown start at $35 and are available online at oscaratthecrown.com. Dance Floor / General Admission tickets are $45 and WILDE Status tickets (which includes VIP entry, complimentary coat and/or bag check, exclusive bar access, dedicated attention and drink service, and a complimentary cocktail) are $75.
For more information, please visit oscaratthecrown.com.
TRACK LISTING
1. Amethyst and Diamond (Feat. Page Axelson)
2. Julie (Feat. Kelly McIntyre)
3. Crystal Ball (Ft. Tony Clements)
4. Feasting with Panthers
5. Not Here
6. The Music Won't Stop (Ft. Tony Clements)
7. Martyr (Feat. Brandon Looney, David Merino, Danielle Lussier, Zofia Weretka, Jada Temple, Mark Mauriello, and Kerri George)
8. Glimmer of Light (Feat. Kerri George)
