OPEN 'THO SHUT Announces Lineup for Final Installment

On Saturday, April 17 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., will present a mixed music and performance lineup for the twenty-third and final installment of "Open 'Tho Shut," its afternoon of "walk-by theater" that is staged in its set shop and visible from East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues.

The theater will resume indoor performances on April 22. So April 17 will be the finale for the "Open 'Tho Shut" series, which has been mounted every Saturday since November 14, 2020.

The program offers a succession of free, live performances in which acts are staged in the theater's set shop for audiences of socially distanced passers-by, who watch through an open garage door on East Tenth Street. These live performances are also live streamed on TNC's website (https://www.theaterforthenewcity.net) and Facebook page.

LINEUP OF PERFORMANCES

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY

"OPEN 'THO SHUT, PART TWENTY-THREE"

APRIL 17, 2021

* Mistress of Ceremonies: Crystal Field (Artistic Director of Theater for the New City)

* COBU(all-female Japanese Taiko drumming and dance troupe of Yako Miyamoto, Ayaha Otsuka, Mayu Yamashita, Micro Fukuyama and Kana Matsui)

* Kenya Wilson in an excerpt from a play by Alicia Foxworth

* Songs by Justin Rodriguez and Natasha Velez

* Phoebe Legere and Crystal Field sing "Being Who You Are"