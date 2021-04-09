Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OPEN 'THO SHUT Announces Lineup for Final Installment

The event will feature COBU, Kenya Wilson, Justin Rodriguez and Natasha Velez, and Phoebe Legere and Crystal Field.

Apr. 9, 2021  
OPEN 'THO SHUT Announces Lineup for Final Installment

On Saturday, April 17 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., will present a mixed music and performance lineup for the twenty-third and final installment of "Open 'Tho Shut," its afternoon of "walk-by theater" that is staged in its set shop and visible from East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues.

The theater will resume indoor performances on April 22. So April 17 will be the finale for the "Open 'Tho Shut" series, which has been mounted every Saturday since November 14, 2020.

The program offers a succession of free, live performances in which acts are staged in the theater's set shop for audiences of socially distanced passers-by, who watch through an open garage door on East Tenth Street. These live performances are also live streamed on TNC's website (https://www.theaterforthenewcity.net) and Facebook page.

LINEUP OF PERFORMANCES

THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY

"OPEN 'THO SHUT, PART TWENTY-THREE"

APRIL 17, 2021

Info as of April 9, 2021

* Mistress of Ceremonies: Crystal Field (Artistic Director of Theater for the New City)

* COBU(all-female Japanese Taiko drumming and dance troupe of Yako Miyamoto, Ayaha Otsuka, Mayu Yamashita, Micro Fukuyama and Kana Matsui)

* Kenya Wilson in an excerpt from a play by Alicia Foxworth

* Songs by Justin Rodriguez and Natasha Velez

* Phoebe Legere and Crystal Field sing "Being Who You Are"


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ensemble T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Onesie
Broadway Strong Baby Bib

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAKESPEARE - 457 to be Presented by The Drilling Companys Shakespeare in t Photo

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAKESPEARE - 457 to be Presented by The Drilling Company's Shakespeare in the Parking Lot Company

REHEARSAL FOR TRUTH Theater Festival Announces The 2021 Virtual Spring Weekend Photo

REHEARSAL FOR TRUTH Theater Festival Announces The 2021 Virtual Spring Weekend

LOOK + LISTEN FESTIVAL 2021 to Begin This May Photo

LOOK + LISTEN FESTIVAL 2021 to Begin This May

NIVA Celebrates 1st Anniversary and Opens Applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators G Photo

NIVA Celebrates 1st Anniversary and Opens Applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program


More Hot Stories For You

  • C.F. Martin & Co. Sponsors VH1 Save The Music's 'Thank a Music Teacher' Program