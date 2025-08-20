ON ONE FOOT: 10-MINUTE PLAY CONTEST To Be Presented By Jewish Plays Project & Berkshire Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jewish Plays Project (David Winitsky, Artistic Director) and plays2gather (Wayne Firestone, Founder) will present On One Foot (OOF): 10-Minute Playwriting Contest in partnership with Berkshire Theatre Group.

The event, directed by Katie Birenboim (Nina, N/A, Annie) and Illana Stein (Hans and Sophie, NYU Tisch), will feature six brand-new short plays exploring the theme “Moving Forward at the Edge of the Unknown.” Ritual Musician Naomi Less will join the evening, which has been conceived as a Friday night ritual blending theater, music, and healing.

The six selected plays will include Mariana by Danielle Frimer, a modern-day Anne Frank story set during a house renovation; Another Mask (No True Face) by Abbie Goldberg, a historical drama featuring non-binary icons Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore; the old jew who begat Scrooge, on his deathbed by Sarah Jae Leiber, a surreal comedy bringing together Shylock, Scrooge, and Mrs. Maisel; The Light by Mark Harvey Levine, a slapstick spin on the Maccabees’ triumph; Campus Safety by Jacob Surovsky, about a professor’s Golem gone wrong; and The Hope Machine by Rebecca Ostroff, which explores connection in the midst of trauma.

Casting Director Judy Bowman has assembled a company featuring Broadway performers Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha, as well as JPP veterans Rory Kulz, Maeve Press, and Ali Stoner. Also appearing are Rebekkah Vega-Romero, Thom Whaley, and a cameo by Berkshire Theatre Group Artistic Director Kate Maguire.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available through Berkshire Theatre Group: Purchase Tickets Here

Creative Team

Design is by Joshua Benghiat with BTG Resident Scenic Designer Randall Parsons, Costume Design by Amy Avila, and Sound Design by Adam Lewis. Stage Management is by Morgen Doyle and Jessica Dell Beni, assisted by Jake Allen and Jordan Elman.

The plays were chosen through JPP’s Artistic Democracy Process, with a 10-member Artist Panel led by Literary Manager Heather Helinsky and an 8-member Community Panel led by Firestone. Over 275 plays were submitted by writers from 24 U.S. states and four countries. Semi-finalists will receive advocacy and recommendations from the producing organizations.

On One Foot is presented in partnership with Berkshire Theatre Group (Kate Maguire, Artistic Director; Nick Paleologos, Executive Director). Lead sponsors include Diane Troderman and Harold Grinspoon, The Dr. David Milch Foundation, Abel (z”l) and Judy Friedman, Jesse Wolfson and Larry Kron, and Dan and Carol Burack.

For full details on the Festival of New Jewish Plays, visit berkshiretheatregroup.org/festival-of-new-jewish-plays.