Nique'Works Entertainment to Produce Itoro Bassey's UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK

Nique'Works Entertainment-the brainchild of actor, playwright and creative, Monique A. Robinson -will produce Itoro Bassey's short play, Unapologetically Black: Here for Facilitating Harm Reduction for Those In Need Incorporated. Kalif Troy, an actor, artivist, director and creative, is joining the team to co-produce and co-direct this timely piece. The show packs a powerhouse of artists with Carl Kennedy, Omoze Idehenre, Valeka Jessica, Donnell E. Smith, Nedge Victome, Jed Resnick, Grace Experience, Emily Jeanne Brown, Grace Walocott, and Brendon Berg-Jacobson to tell a story of Black resilience and white allyship.

When Geena goes to the doctor's office for a medical treatment, she is met with an aloof white doctor who doesn't believe she's in pain. But to her surprise, the visit takes an unexpected turn when Dr. Find You An Ally comes through, offering her a chance at relief. Maybe this is the kind of doctor she needs? Inquiring minds want to know.

Unapologetically Black is a great jumping off point for dialogue about racism and the possibilities of allyship. This initiative is a celebration of Black creatives coming together with allies to use art as a way to usher in the change we want to see in the world. The show producers ask everyone-especially non-Black allies-to amplify this initiative through contributing to the Unapologetically Black Movement Fundraiser by donating and promoting to your networks. Join in on an important conversation and uplift this project through putting your financial contribution towards paying our Black artists.

The show will air on Zoom, Facebook Live, and Youtube on July 10th and 11th at 7:30PM EST, and July 12th at 1:30PM EST. Virtual talkbacks will happen on the 10th and 11th . Links to show and talkbacks will be given upon receipt of donation.

