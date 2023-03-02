Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrez's I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Center in May

I as another is Miguel Gutierrez's newest work, a duet performed with Laila Franklin.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the New York premiere of Miguel Gutierrez's I as another on May 4-7, 2023 at BAC's Jerome Roberts Theater, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC. Tickets are $25 and are available at bacnyc.org/performances/performance/miguel-gutierrez.

I as another is Miguel Gutierrez's newest work, a duet performed with Laila Franklin. The piece takes place in a future/present dystopia and explores the virtual architecture of memory, what it means to be alongside one another, and how existential despair has come into public view. Drawing inspiration from Martinican philosopher Édouard Glissant and his conceptions of Relation and opacity, I as another examines what it means for difference to come into contact and how unknowable we can be.

Text composed by Miguel Gutierrez, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, additional sound design by Rosana Cabán, and dramaturgical support by Stephanie Acosta.

Miguel Gutierrez is a choreographer, music artist, writer, visual artist, educator, podcaster, and Feldenkrais Method practitioner based in Lenapehoking/Brooklyn, NY and Tovaangar/Los Angeles. His work creates empathetic and irreverent spaces outside of traditional discourse. His work has been presented internationally in over sixty cities and venues such as Festival d'Automne and Centre National du Danse in Paris, Festival Universitario/Bogotá and Barranquilla, ImpulsTanz in Vienna, BiPod Festival Beirut, Fringe Arts/Philadelphia, Walker Art Center, Wexner Center for the Arts, TBA Festival/PICA, MCA Chicago, Live Arts Bard, and in New York at The Kitchen, New York Live Arts, BAM, Danspace Project, Abrons Art Center, The Chocolate Factory, American Realness, and 2014 Whitney Biennial. Recent projects include This Bridge Called My Ass, a performance that queers tropes of Latinidad, and sueño, his music project of melancholic songs sung in English and Spanish. He is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, United States Artists Fellowship, Foundation for Contemporary Arts Award, four NY Dance and Performance "Bessie" Awards, and a 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award. His podcast Are You For Sale? examines the ethical entanglements between money and art making. He is an Associate Professor of Choreography at UCLA in the department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance. Miguel was recently named as the 2023-2024 New York Live Arts Randjelovi/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist (RCA), with lead support from the Mellon Foundation. www.miguelgutierrez.org

About Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC)

BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov who sought to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. In fall 2022, BAC welcomed Sonja Kostich as Executive Director. For more information, visit bacnyc.org.




