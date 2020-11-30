New Interactive Short Film LIKE AFTER DEATH to Stream This Week

Like After Death, a short film produced by Heredia Vision, a digital production company founded in quarantine by Ashley Rodbro (Moulin Rouge!; Oh, Hello), will begin streaming exclusively this week through All Together Now, an interactive virtual theatre space. For these four special screening events, the audience will determine which scenes make up the film each night, and the order in which the film will air. Screenings will take place beginning this Friday, December 4th, as well as December 9th, 15th and 17th, and tickets are on sale now for $25 at herediavision.com/likeafterdeath.

Filmed completely in quarantine and written by Craig Cox (Blades of Glory) and Alex Trow (F Theory), Like After Death is a dark comedy that leads the audience on a kaleidoscopic journey through the life and death of a social media influencer named Clarissa. Jumping back and forth through time and between the friends, family members, and followers she left behind, a portrait of a complicated young woman emerges, challenging viewers to examine the assumptions we make about people, and the filters through which we view each other.

"Like After Death is the perfect inaugural project to be created from start to finish under the Heredia Vision umbrella, where we focus on creating stories and creative opportunities with complex women, both on screen and off," said Rodbro. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with a blend of artists and creatives from Broadway, film, and television to tell a new story in a provocative new way. We filmed the movie from our homes, and audiences will determine the outcome from theirs."

The cast for Like After Death includes Lacy Allen (Inanimate), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Ruben Carbajal (Hamilton), Annie Cavalero (The Groundlings), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones, Dirt), Harrison Chad (The Black Suits), Rebecca E. Covington (Beautiful, Hamilton), Ashley De La Rosa ("The Voice," Mean Girls), Katie Flahive ("Nurse Jackie", "Chicago P.D"), Vincent Hooper (Hamilton), Colby Lewis ("Chicago Med"), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Keetin Marchi, Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), and Morgan Anita Wood (Hamilton). Developed by Stephanie Cowan (Amélie), Like After Death is produced by Danielle Gimbal with the Heredia Vision Team.

