Necromancers Of The Public Domain Returns to the Tank

Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as Necromancers of the Public Domain, a 1-night-only NYC variety show.

Up next: Wooings and Weddings in Many Climes by Louise Jordan Miln (1900)

In the slimy rivers that slug through the African tangles, there are hippopotami that are beautiful in their love of mate and their need of love. And we who are human, and therefore count ourselves on the top mammalian rung of the animal ladder, have never yet accomplished anything higher than the virtue of loyal love and the need of love.

- From the book, 1900

Advance Tickets on sale now

WHAT: Necromancers of the Public Domain - Wooings and Weddings in Many Climes (1900)

WHEN: Monday, November 4, 8pm. (Running time: 75 minutes)

WHERE: The Tank, 312 West 36th Street (btwn 8th and 9th) New York, NY 10018 (btwn 8th and 9th Ave)

WHO: Theater of the Apes

&

Tyler Gunther (Medieval Comics / Dark Ages Deadly Wit)

Katherine Heller (The Infinite Wrench / Tell The Bartender)

Lorijo Manley (Airplane / Naked)

Stephen O'Rourke (Peas and Carrots / Love Sucks)

Carl Riehl (Uncle Moon)

Nate Shaw (The Brooklyn Music Factory)

Lady Von Tramp (Flighty Spirit)

Hosted by Ayun Halliday (No Touch Monkey! / The East Village Inky)

Advance Tickets $15, on sale now.

Beer & wine available in the lobby





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You