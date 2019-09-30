Necromancers Of The Public Domain Presents THE ART OF AUBREY BEARDSLEY

Necromancers Of The Public Domain Presents THE ART OF AUBREY BEARDSLEY

Each month, Theater of the Apes plucks a long forgotten volume from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as Necromancers of the Public Domain, a 1-night-only NYC variety show.

Up Next: The Art Of Aubrey Beardsley, Introduction By Arthur Symons (1918)

Like most artists who have thought much of popularity he had an immense contempt for the public; and the desire to kick that public into admiration, and then to kick it for admiring the wrong thing or not knowing why it was admiring, led him into many of his most outrageous practical jokes of the pen.

- From the introduction by Arthur Symons

Necromancers of the Public Domain - The Art of Aubrey Beardsley, Introduction by Arthur Symons (1918), Monday, October 7 at 8pm (Running time: 75 minutes). The Tank, 312 West 36th Street (btwn 8th and 9th) New York, NY 10018 (btwn 8th and 9th Ave)



