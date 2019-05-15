NYU Skirball Announces Fall 2019 Season - BAD NEWS! i was there..., Daniel Fish's WHITE NOISE, and More

NYU Skirball's Fall 2019 season will open on Friday, September 6 with the New York premiere of JoAnne Akalaitis's BAD NEWS! i was there..., a site-specific work to be performed throughout NYU Skirball, today announced Director Jay Wegman.

The fall season will feature 10 cutting-edge, interdisciplinary works, including two world premieres, two North American premieres and four U.S. premieres by today's most innovative, provocative and adventurous national and International Artists, including JoAnne Akalaitis, Daniel Fish, Francesca Harper, Mette Ingvartsen, John Kelly, Paul Lazar, George Lewis, Zoe Coombs Marr, Ursula Martinez, Richard Move, Annie-B Parson, Philippe Quesne, Ong Keng Sen, Adrienne Truscott, The Builders Association, International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), Malthouse Theatre Melbourne, Big Dance Theatre, The Guthrie Theatre, MoveOpolis! and France's Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers.

NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free thinking. NYU Skirball's programing reflects this history, and embrace's today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke and inspire audiences.

"NYU Skirball's fall season is a genre-bending mix of daring, fun, relevant subjects, from the sexual and political to outrageous works that reflect the tumultuous and extraordinary world we live in today," said Jay Wegman. "We are happy to present a season of world premiere NYU Skirball commissions; North American, U.S. and N.Y. premieres; and genre-bending works in theater, dance, augmented reality and music."

Highlights of the season include:

NYU Skirball season opens on September 6, 2019 with the N.Y. premiere of JoAnne Akalaitis's BAD NEWS! i was there..., a site-specific processional work performed throughout NYU Skirball's lobbies and backstage

The U.S. premiere of Philippe Quesne's Welcome to Moleland features giant punk-rock playing creatures in a mysterious, underground world

U.S. premiere of Tony Award-nominee Daniel Fish's White Noise, adapted from Don DeLillo's National Book Award-winning book

U.S. premiere of Wild Bore from Australia's Malthouse Theatre, featuring Zoe Coombs Marr, Ursula Martinez and Adrienne Truscott, three masters of outrageous political comedy

World premiere of John Kelly's Underneath the Skin, an NYU Skirball Commission, meditates on the life of poet, novelist, tattoo artist and author of erotic fiction, Samuel Steward

The NYC premiere of George Lewis' Soundlines, presented by International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), inspired by Steven Schick's 700-mile walk across California

U.S. premiere of Mette Ingvartsen's to come (extended), features 15 performers and questions the notion of individual sexual freedom

Big Dance Theatre's The Road Awaits Us features two North American premieres and a beloved solo by choreographer Annie-B Parson

World premiere of The House of Forbidden Flowers, choreographed by Richard Move and directed by Ong Keng Sen, inspired by Jean Genet's plays, with Francesca Harper

Elements of Oz combines augmented reality with live performance to celebrate and deconstruct the iconic film, The Wizard of Oz, from the New York-based performance company, The Builders Association





