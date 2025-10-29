NOTES ON COLLAGEN To Debut At The Tank's Moonlight Series This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For one night only, Brazilian artist Fabiana Mattedi will perform her new one-woman comedy Notes on Collagen at The Tank on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., as part of the venue’s late-night Moonlight Series.

“It’s amazing what you can hear on the subway. Even when you don’t want to,” Mattedi teases in the show’s tagline. Written and performed by Mattedi and directed by Afro-Latine artist Sandie Luna (ID Studio Theater), Notes on Collagen is a comic and heartfelt reckoning with beauty, aging, and identity. The show blends biting humor with moments of vulnerability as Mattedi examines the paradoxes of beauty—its power and its poison, its promise and its price.

Through storytelling, comedy, and physical performance, Mattedi invites audiences to laugh and reflect on the invisible “rules” shaping how we see ourselves. “What happens when we stop trying to preserve ourselves,” she asks, “and start claiming ourselves instead?”

The production’s creative team includes Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen, Social Media Creative Direction by Nalu Romano, and Poster Photography by Aline Müller, with Line Producing by Covi Loveridge Brannan.

Tickets for Notes on Collagen are $15 and available at thetanknyc.com.