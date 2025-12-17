Colt Coeur's World Premiere Of THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS Adds Performance

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Colt Coeur recently launched their 15th anniversary season with the World Premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt at Theater 154. The company is adding an additional performance on Saturday, December 20th at 2pm.

Colt Coeur will continue their 2025-26 season with the World Premiere of Camping by Victoria Lynne Barclay, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt at HERE Arts Center in June 2026.

Camping is a love story. It's hands that smell of Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue after days spent clutching fistfulls of her hair. It's the rain hitting the earth in a way that reminds you of blood, that makes you think the world's holding a knife to your underwear. It's the spins. It's running out of air because you gulped too much of it while you were sobbing. It's waking up hot and sticky. It's desperately falling in love with your Best Friend inside a camping tent while everything outside rages. Tickets on sale soon.

Colt Coeur is a Brooklyn-based theatre company founded in 2010. Our original, story-driven, visceral theatre embraces the power of intimate live performance-it pulls you close and doesn't let go. Our community of artists nurtures and invests in diverse perspectives to produce work that challenges the boundaries between tradition and experimentation. We embrace the ambivalence, terror and exhilaration of our time with theatre that is an antidote to the pervasive cultural illness of loneliness. We explore themes of coming-of-age, individual and collective identity, nostalgia and history, public versus private, love, lust, and loss. Through our unique collective process, every theatre artist-actor, playwright, designer-takes part in shared invention and collaborative creation; creating heart- and mind-opening audience experiences unlike any other. We nurture the next generation of theatre artists by providing access, education and a professional pipeline, while amplifying voices and perspectives that have historically been sidelined.