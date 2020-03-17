Metropolitan Playhouse Will Postpone RADIUM GIRLS

Metropolitan Playhouse will postpone its performances of D.W. Gregory's RADIUM GIRLS for an indefinite period, owing to the need for civic caution and social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance run, originally scheduled for March 19 - April 12, 2020, is still planned, with a start date to be determined in the coming weeks, as the virus progress unfolds.

EXCHANGES AND DONATIONSPatrons who have purchased tickets may request that their tickets be held and rescheduled to a future performance, date to be determined. Ticket buyers may also request their purchases be converted into tax exempt contributions to the Playhouse.

Patrons wishing to make exchanges or donations may write tickets@metropolitanplayhouse.org

REFUNDSTicket buyers who would like to request refunds should write to refund@brownpapertickets.com , being sure to include their ticket reservation number.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Metropolitan extends its best wishes and care to all the patrons and artists affected by these trying circumstances.