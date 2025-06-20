Marlowe Finck and Cole Bellorgey To Star in Zoom Web Series at Face to Face Films

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marlowe Finck and Cole Bellorgey, who will make their Off-Broadway debuts next year in Anthony M. Laura's new play You & Me from Face to Face Films, will headline a new zoom web series from the company where they will play genius child detectives who begin investigating the case of a missing girl.

The series will premiere on the official Face to Face Films YouTube channel. Mr. Laura will write and direct all episodes of the series. Mr. Laura and Jacklyn Collier will produce the series under the Face to Face Films banner.

Other ensemble members from the company will also make appearances throughout the series. The series is set to premiere in early November 2025. For more information, please visit www.facetofacefilms.net

Comments