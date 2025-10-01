Mardie Millit and Michael Garin Come to the Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The multi-award-winning duo Michael Garin and Mardie Millit will return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 12 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Hey, Look! It’s Michael & Mardie!

Last seen in NYC in their 2024 MAC-Award-winning show Sorry Grateful: One Sondheim Story in Letters and Song, Michael & Mardie are bringing their signature cocktail of musical virtuosity and goofy charm back to Theatre Row. It’s a celebration of 10 years of their funny, eclectic and moving album, but there will be additional material from the ensuing decade, including songs that made their pandemic-era live streams a must-watch for fans all over the world.

Michael Garin and Mardie Millit have been entertaining Manhattan audiences together for the last two decades, delivering a wildly eclectic repertoire spanning genres, generations and cultures. Their most recent accolade was the 2024 MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist for their show about Mardie’s longtime correspondence with Stephen Sondheim, Sorry-Grateful. They previously won a MAC for Best Duo in 2022 for their residency at the West Bank Café.

Michael is a Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist/performer (for Song of Singapore) who has made a living entertaining New Yorkers, playing piano and singing at nightclubs all over the city for the last three decades. He is currently in his ninth year as the house pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where he plays his renowned musical mashups every Tuesday through Saturday.

Mardie has a degree in opera and spent many years doing classic musicals in regional theatres around the country. She is a founding member of Broadway World Award-winning Dream Productions, performing in staged readings of Sondheim musicals with full orchestra since 2017. Most recently she appeared with Nicolas King in Boston in their duo show, Their Coloring Book: Sketches of Kander & Ebb.

As a duo, Michael & Mardie have been performing together since 2005 — most notably their long residency at the fabled night spot Elaine’s, from 2008 until its closing in 2011. In recent years they have taken their act on the road to Provincetown, Boston, San Francisco, and Austin, to name a few, with more dates and places coming soon. Their Middle Eastern pop band, The Habibi Kings, is dedicated to spreading world peace through the classic party music of the Mediterranean. Michael and Mardie are also collaborating on a musical adaptation of the book Mary Astor’s Purple Diary by Ed Sorel, currently in development.