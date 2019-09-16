Marcina Zaccaria's ALL ABOUT IMAGE/WE ARE THE ELITE to Premiere At FringeNYC

Photographers, Videographers, Assistants, and their Subjects present a complete outpouring of their entire vision. What makes it to the gallery, to the screen, or to the theater?

Marcina Zaccaria's All About Image/We Are The Elite directed by Tony Tambasco; Part of the New York International Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater, 85 E 4th St, New York City on October 3 @ 7:00; October 4 @ 7:00; October 5 @ 5:15; October 6 @ 5:30

A drama written in the present time, taking place in New York City and other parts of the US, All About Image/ We Are The Elite takes us on a journey of the people who make images. In the process of capturing and making images, the characters explore their personal relationships, while re-affirming their aesthetic principles. With attention to memory, consciousness, and place in time, action occurs and re-occurs. Quiet and stillness are values.

"Actors speak in vignettes, coordinated with static and moving images. The play is inspired by the Cinematograph and early photographic techniques, with video projected near the actors moving in different rhythms," says Playwright Marcina Zaccaria.

In All About Image/ We are the Elite, in monologues and dialogues, revelations are within their grasp. Are they always in the process of creating something that is greater than what's on a page, what's in the photo gallery, and what's on the screen?





