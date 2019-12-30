MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Final Performance To Benefit Voices Of Community Activists & Leaders

Final performance before Message in a Bottle is retired! All proceeds donated to Voices Of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY).

It's a surreal but true-to-life love story between a woman and a bottle of vodka, from the early days of awkward first love to the ultimate betrayal, and realization that life going forward isn't just doable- it can be beautiful.

Recommended by the New York Times, and named one of the best shows of the month by Time Out NY. Featured in We Heart Astoria, the Jersey Journal, Comedy Cake, Comedy to Watch, NJ.com, and other publications. Debuted as part of SOLOCOM 2018, and has been featured at the PIT, the Tank, QED Astoria, HACPAC, UCPAC, and SMUSH Gallery.

January 14th, 2020, 7 PM at Under St. Marks. Tickets available at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/messageinabottle.

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben





