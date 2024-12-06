MADCAPPED MURDERS to be Presented at the Broadway Comedy Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a night of mystery and mayhem at the Broadway Comedy Club! Madcapped Murders, the most original immersive mystery show ever, is coming to Times Square on December 29th at 2:45 PM.

This is not your average murder mystery show. At Madcapped Murders, you become part of the action. You'll be tasked with solving a hilarious and puzzling murder mystery, with twists and turns at every corner. You'll need to use all of your detective skills to figure out whodunnit. But be careful, you might just end up as the primary suspect, or worse, a red herring!

Madcapped Murders is a unique and unforgettable experience that is perfect for a night out with friends, family, or coworkers. It's also a great way to celebrate a birthday or special occasion. Tickets are on sale now for just $20, with a 1-drink minimum.

