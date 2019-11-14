Local Kids Perform In The Random Farms Kids' Theater URINETOWN

The Random Farms Kids' Theater will present Urinetown at The Tarrytown Music Hall, January 24 - 26, 2020. This award-winning musical has an approximate running time of 2 hours. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!



Over 45 young actors ages 13- 20 will perform in the show. "Urinetown is a larger than life, hilarious comedy which not only satirizes American politics and corruption but parodies the art form of musical theater itself. I am in awe of these amazingly talented students who have begun to understand this show on all of its many levels and have truly done justice to the tricky art of satire. They will have audiences doubled over in laughter and coming back for more," says director, Alexis Duermeyer.



Tickets are $18 (children/seniors), $20 (adults) and $25 for premium seats (first four rows center orchestra). To reserve seats, go to www.randomfarms.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information, visit the Random Farms website at www.randomfarms.com.







Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You