Lilli Cooper and More to Join WOMEN IN JAZZ at Kaye Playhouse

Broadway's Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Wicked) and Maya Days (Rent, Aida) will join jazz artists Hilary Kole and Madeleine Peyroux for "Women in Jazz," a celebration of jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Lena Horne, and Billie Holiday on October 8.

Ryan Keberle's 15-piece jazz orchestra will provide music with Adam Birnbaum on piano. The evening of music and song will take place at 7 PM at The Sylvia and Danny Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Tickets are on sale now.

Lilli Cooper has appeared on Broadway in Spring Awakening, Wicked, POTUS, The Cottage, and Tootsie, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Among her multiple City Center Encores appearances are Oliver!, Mack and Mabel, and Titanic, in which she starred with her father, Tony Award-winner Chuck Cooper, and her brother, Eddie Cooper.

Maya Days made her Broadway debut in Rent, after which she starred in Jesus Christ Superstar and Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida. Other theatre credits include Once Around the Sun, No Strings (directed by Anne Reinking at City Center), and, most recently, Avalona and Shelter at New York Stage and Film. On television, she appeared on The Blacklist, Law and Order, Barbershop, Blue Bloods, and Damages in a recurring role opposite Glenn Close.

Hilary Kole has appeared at Town Hall, Blue Note, Iridium, 54 Below, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall (with Michael Feinstein and The New York Pops). Her albums include Haunted Heart (produced by and featuring John Pizzarelli); A Self-Portrait; and Sophisticated Lady. She can be seen regularly at Birdland in New York City.

Madeleine Peyroux, who got her start busking on the streets of Paris, is one of the most popular jazz singer-songwriters performing today. Her albums include the bestselling Dreamland, the gold record Careless Love, The Blue Room, Secular Hymns, and her most recent, Let's Walk, described in The Washington Post as "a masterpiece." Her version of Serge Gainsbourg's "La Javanaise" was featured in the Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water.

"Women in Jazz" is meant to commemorate Robert Raben's recent gift of Billie Holiday papers to The Jazz Archive at Hunter College.