La Mama Announces its 2019 Puppet Slam
Back by popular demand, the 2019 La MaMa Puppet Slam returns this year with NEW short works of genius!
These condensed works of puppetry are original, compelling, brilliant, witty, tragic, funny, stunning,startling, ironic, exotic, political, lyrical, musical, beautiful, intellectual, experimental, wild.... and always demonstrate genius in a matter of minutes!
Featuring:
Excerpt from Lunch With Sonia by Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre Company
Asuk and Masuk by Ayhan Hulagu and Mustafa Sönmez
A Rough Pencil Sketch by PlayLab NYC
Another World is Possible: The Possible Hospital by The People's Puppets of OWS
Dark Angels by Lee Connah
Visions of December by Evolve Puppets
Gemma's Share by Cabot Parsons
Daydream Tutorial No. 6: How to live in your dream home by Maiko Kikuchi
Chapter 2: Cranky the Diver Meets a Kraken by Eva Lansberry / Eva Crankypants: Sub-Aquatic Suitcase Adventures
WAVE: An Incantation by Michelle Beshaw
Tetrahedron by Steven Widerman
In The Time of the Blue Ball by Ali + Lila
Natural Woman by Marte Johanne Ekhougen
The History Of Oklahoma In Three Violent Acts (Act 1 Scene 1, Hookey Miller) by Joseph Silovsky
Sophie and the Mummers (Excerpt) by New England Puppet Arts
Land Line by Vinny Mraz
The Seance Project by Cardium Mechanicum Theater
Performance on November 17th ONLY
Allimah's Aricama Dream Song by Maria Cami