LEO STILL DIES IN THE END Comes to Under St. Marks

It's been 84 years… or 26, since April 1999, when six-year-old Alice Fishbein was finally allowed to watch James Cameron's classic, Titanic, on VHS, and a star was born.

Written and performed by Alice Fishbein, Leo Still Dies in the End is a one-woman parody re-enactment of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” where Alice plays all the roles and the scenes are randomly selected by a prize wheel.

Some may call it a sickness, but Alice calls it “nostalgia.” Leo Still Dies in the End is a laugh out loud commentary on how the content we consumed as children affects us as we grow up.

The show’s pre-production began in Alice’s parents’ apartment, where a young Alice would mouth the words along to the entire movie. It was soon subsequently banned in the apartment. However, the show concept really formed during a trip to Portugal in 2019 when, during dinners, Alice’s sister started saying, “Alice, do Titanic.”

And “do Titanic” she did.

Born out of a love and obsession for an iconic piece of ‘90s media, Leo Still Dies in the End is, at its core, a show about never letting go of the things we love.

