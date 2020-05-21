Kuhoo Verma, Aneesh Sheth, Gopal Divan and More Set For All-South Asian ​MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING​ Virtual Reading

THE LOW ROAD's Gopal Divan, MEAN GIRLS' Cheech Manohar, JESSICA JONES' Aneesh Sheth and OCTET's Kuhoo Verma (WINNER Lucille Lortel Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical) will participate in a virtual reading of William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING playing Benedick, Don John, Beatrice and Ursula, respectively. In this new adaptation, Shakespeare's beloved comedy is cast entirely of South Asian actors and set in India.

The reading will also include actor and activist Nikita Chaudhry as Margaret, actor and comedian D'Lo (TransParent) as Borachio and Antonio, Vishaal Reddy (Insomnia the Show) as Count Claudio, Sushma Saha (WINNER Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Interstate) as Dogberry and Balthasar, Sathya Sridharan (Wives) as Prince Don Pedro, Avanthika Srinivasan (TestMatch) as Hero, Alok Tewari (The Band's Visit) as Leonato, and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) as Conrade and Friar Francis.

Jordan Ho will be reading stage directions.

Zi Alikhan (HAMILTON, Resident Director) is attached to direct as the project continues in development.

The reading is produced by Aneesh Sheth and is held in participation with Pratidhwani, a 501(c)3 non-profit in Washington state with the goal of helping fellow immigrants from South Asia to practice their arts in a supportive platform. Members from Pratidhwani included in the reading are in the roles of Messenger, Lord, Watchman, Sexton, and George Seacoal.

The virtual reading will take place on SUNDAY, MAY 31st, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time and can be accessed by registering for a Zoom link. The reading will only be available to watch live and will not be recorded for later viewing. To register visit

https://forms.gle/w9keLFRFAhQ7LYXbA and a link will be sent 24 hours prior to the reading.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You