John Fisher's DAVI AND GOLIATH Comes to Pangea NYC This Weekend

The performance is on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9:30pm EST at Pangea NYC.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation of DAVID AND GOLIATH, A One-Man Biblical Epic, conceived and performed by John Fisher. The performance is on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9:30pm EST at Pangea NYC.

Invasion, giants, slings, Philistines. David leaves his lover Jon behind and heads out with his sling to slay Goliath in this one-man Biblical epic. Another David, a wily reviewer from the Wall Street Journal, also makes pop-up appearances stalking his own prey.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

Live Performance Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023 9:30 PM (EASTERN)

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War, Escape!, Caesar, and Wing Walker live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.




