Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Caruso & Matt Baker: One Night Only Comes to The New Lounge At The Wallace Hotel

The performance is on Wednesday, April 26 from 7pm – 10pm. 

Apr. 04, 2023  

Jim Caruso & Matt Baker: One Night Only Comes to The New Lounge At The Wallace Hotel

For one night only, singer Jim Caruso and pianist/singer Matt Baker will croon the night away at the new Lounge at The Wallace Hotel on the Upper West Side in New York City. The two performers, along with bassist Steve Doyle, will entertain with an evening of swinging standards on Wednesday, April 26 from 7pm - 10pm. Reservations may be made on Resy.

The beautifully renovated Wallace Hotel (formerly known as The Milburn) is located at 242 West 76 Street in NYC. The Lounge boasts a menu of imaginative cocktails, a variety of small plates perfect for sharing, and a selection of caviar.

Jim Caruso made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning Liza's At The Palace!, singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He began his nightclub career in Dallas, Texas, where he formed the vocal/comedy trio Wiseguys. He has won seven MAC Awards and nine BroadwayWorld Awards for his nightclub and virtual performances. He's performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops celebrating Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney honoring Bing Crosby, and singing the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For nineteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country, and has produced over 1000 Broadway at Birdland concerts. For eleven years he's crooned most Sunday nights at Bemelmans Bar at the iconic Carlyle Hotel. During the pandemic, he created and hosted "Pajama Cast Party," a star-studded virtual variety show that ran 83 consecutive weeks. His two solo cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online, and his latest duo cd with Billy Stritch, "The Sunday Set," was released on the Club 44 record label. Follow Jim on Instagram @JimCaruso1.

Australian born jazz pianist Matt Baker has called New York City home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally as a bandleader and sideman and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album "Live at Birdland." In 2019 Matt premiered his new project "A Rhapsody of Gershwin" at Birdland Jazz Club New York, presenting a new spin on the music of one of America's most celebrated composers, with an all-star lineup from the heart of New York's jazz scene, including Endea Owens on bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums, and 2019 Grammy nominee vocalist Nicole Zuraitis. The project - Gershwin arranged like never before and fusing jazz with classical, comprises music from Porgy and Bess, "An American in Paris," "Rhapsody in Blue" and "Concerto in F," plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin! Matt Baker's sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner), guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli, tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm, and Judy Collins. Matt Baker was an award winner himself in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti's since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson's life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald's life-long accompanist Paul Smith. Follow Matt on Instagram @MattBakerJazz.



Elizabeth Irwins SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month Photo
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Photo
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattans UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI Photo
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
National Queer Theater Hosts WERE HERE TO STAY STAGING PRIDE: QUEER YOUTH THEATER FINAL SH Photo
National Queer Theater Hosts WE'RE HERE TO STAY STAGING PRIDE: QUEER YOUTH THEATER FINAL SHARING, April 19
National Queer Theater presents We're Here to Stay, Staging Pride: Queer Youth Theater Final Sharing.

More Hot Stories For You


Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)
April 7, 2023

​​​​​​​Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents a two-part BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) featuring eleven core ensemble members and guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recent Avery Fisher Grant recipient and flutist Emi Ferguson, and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin, pianist and composer.
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This MonthElizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
April 7, 2023

A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
THE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts CenterTHE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts Center
April 7, 2023

What if Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream sprang forth from the psyche of a 12-year-old girl? What if the classic, beloved comedy was her subconscious being set free from societal power pressures, social constructs, and leads her out of the shadows of doubt and chaos into transformed identity? The Neo-Political Cowgirls bring The Dreamer to HERE Arts Center spring 2023.
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York CityRen Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
April 6, 2023

Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURINorthern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
April 6, 2023

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
share
close sound sound