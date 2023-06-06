Japanese Magician, Sho Kitta, to Join BATSU! NYC For A Special Limited Engagement This June

With his unique blend of skill and presence, the Japanese magician offers an extra dose of excitement to the comedy show.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

BATSU! The Live Japanese Gameshow Experience

Sho Kitta will share the stage as a guest artist at BATSU! NYC, the outrageous comedy experience that combines the Japanese batsu game with American comedy, for a limited three-show run from June 6 - 9, 2023.

Known for his captivating Mask Act, Sho Kitta will bring custom illusions to BATSU! audiences. With his unique blend of skill and presence, the Japanese magician offers an extra dose of excitement to the comedy show.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sho Kitta as a guest artist to BATSU! NYC," shares Artistic Director, Jay Painter. "His talent will add a new dimension to the show, offering a thrilling experience for our audiences."

BATSU! NYC is a one-of-a-kind comedy experience where brave contestants face off in hilarious challenges - risking electrifying shocks, painful punishments, and unexpected surprises. Kitta's magical expertise promises an evening of non-stop laughter and mind-blowing entertainment.

"My work blends traditional performance elements with contemporary magic, in a style that's rarely seen in NYC," states Sho Kitta. "I look forward to sharing this experience with BATSU! audiences."

Sho Kitta's guest appearance at BATSU! NYC will begin on June 6th and run until June 9th, 2023.




