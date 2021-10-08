James A. Pierce III Joins Cast Of MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR

James A. Pierce III, a 2020 AUDELCO Award winner for Featured Actor in a Musical (The Dark Star from Harlem; La Mama E.T.C.) and a 9 year Broadway Veteran (Lion King, Anastasia) returns to the New York Stage in Evan Edwards' new drama Members of the Choir, directed by Rick Hamilton.

Pierce joins cast members James Edward Becton, Micah Jeremiah Mims, Kendrick Mitchell, Jason Nadal, Kwame Michael Remy, Ryan Rodiño, and Nick Varricchio.

Members of the Choir centers on a group of close-knit gay men of color at a fortieth birthday party on New Year's Eve. While attending this milestone gathering, they attempt to navigate the complexities of modern gay relationships. Unexpected events force each man to confront the reality of what he has and fight for what he actually wants.

Tickets are available to the public free of charge, however reservations are required. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/members-of-the-choir-tickets-172105731877

This show is made possible by the Broadway Inclusion Project: Open Jar Studios, and the New York City Artist Corps, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as well as Queens Theatre, the Chain Theatre and MorPi Productions.

(In accordance with NYC regulations, all cast, crew and staff are vaccinated and all audience members must provide proof of vaccination upon arrival)