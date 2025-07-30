JERSEY SHORE FANTASIA to Receive First Staged Reading at The Tank This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank will present the first developmental staged reading of Jersey Shore Fantasia, or a play about the making of a play about MTV's Jersey Shore, and also a fallout guide to sexual assault in academic institutions and a record of the messiest senior thesis szn in SUCK University history on Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 PM.

The 90-minute dramedy, written by Courtney Taylor and directed by Abby Davis, explores the intersections of art, labor, queerness, and power inside a chaotic college theatre department.

Set in 2017, the play follows closeted senior Amaya as she attempts to create a thesis play about masculinity and queerness in Jersey Shore. But after she’s assaulted by a fellow student, the project evolves into a confrontation with sexual violence on campus. Enter Bea, a former dramaturg who left school after her own traumatic experience and now works at a bagel shop, and The Academic — a provocateur professor hoping to turn the play into cultural controversy. As rehearsals unravel and the boundaries between inspiration, exploitation, and healing blur, Jersey Shore Fantasia asks: What does it mean to make meaningful student theatre on shaky ground?

The reading marks the latest collaboration between Taylor and Davis, who previously partnered on The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot (Fresh Fruit Festival, 2024) and No Entrance (Neurodivergent New Play Series, 2024). Davis also directed Annie Brown’s 5th Grade Science Presentation at Soho Playhouse's Lighthouse Series in July 2024.

Performance Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Location: The Tank, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY

Tickets: Available now at thetanknyc.org

From gym, tan, and laundry to post-2016 campus politics, Jersey Shore Fantasia is a wild, insightful ride through one of the messiest senior thesis seasons SUCK University has ever seen.