JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Continues With 'Family TIES'
Monday, October 18th’s episode features John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown, Angela Bacari and Nicolas King & more.
Show business tour de force and seven-time TONY Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy's long standing program, aptly titled, Jamie deRoy & friends, has announced the theme for this week's program, "Family TIES".
"Throughout the pandemic, in an effort to keep fans and audiences engaged, we've been airing archival videos from past shows. It's been such fun going through the archives and revisiting all these fantastic shows", said deRoy.
The show airs every other Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.
Monday, October 18th's episode, features an exciting selection of archival performances from the following family members:
John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey
Husband and Wife
Recorded at Birdland on April 15, 2015
Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown
Mother and Daughter
Recorded at the Friars Club on March 11, 2015
Angela Bacari and Nicolas King
Grandmother and Grandson
Recorded at the Friars Club on March 11, 2015
Luba Mason and Rubén Blades
Husband and Wife
Recorded at the Friars Club on March 11, 2015
Shapiro Sisters (Abigail and Milly)
Recorded at the Metropolitan Room on November 15, 2014
Husband and Wife
Recorded at the Laurie Beechman Theater on December 2, 2002
"Family" by Barry and Neil Kleinbort (Brothers)
Mary Testa, Rita Gardner, Sal Viviano and Company
Additional Singers: Jay Rogers, Melanie Vaughan,
Danny Burstein, Eric Michael Gillett, Karen Mason,
Brent Barrett and Marcia Lewis
Recorded at the Laurie Beechman Theater on June 26, 2000
Jamie deRoy & friends airs every other Monday night's weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel #1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel #37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.