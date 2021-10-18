JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Continues With 'Family TIES'

Show business tour de force and seven-time TONY Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy's long standing program, aptly titled, Jamie deRoy & friends, has announced the theme for this week's program, "Family TIES".

"Throughout the pandemic, in an effort to keep fans and audiences engaged, we've been airing archival videos from past shows. It's been such fun going through the archives and revisiting all these fantastic shows", said deRoy.

The show airs every other Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.

Monday, October 18th's episode, features an exciting selection of archival performances from the following family members:

John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey

Husband and Wife

Recorded at Birdland on April 15, 2015

Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown

Mother and Daughter

Recorded at the Friars Club on March 11, 2015

Angela Bacari and Nicolas King

Grandmother and Grandson

Recorded at the Friars Club on March 11, 2015

Luba Mason and Rubén Blades

Husband and Wife

Recorded at the Friars Club on March 11, 2015

Shapiro Sisters (Abigail and Milly)

Recorded at the Metropolitan Room on November 15, 2014

Sal Viviano and Liz Larsen

Husband and Wife

Recorded at the Laurie Beechman Theater on December 2, 2002

"Family" by Barry and Neil Kleinbort (Brothers)

Mary Testa, Rita Gardner, Sal Viviano and Company

Additional Singers: Jay Rogers, Melanie Vaughan,

Danny Burstein, Eric Michael Gillett, Karen Mason,

Brent Barrett and Marcia Lewis

Recorded at the Laurie Beechman Theater on June 26, 2000

Jamie deRoy & friends airs every other Monday night's weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel #1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel #37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton's LTV.