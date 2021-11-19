J. Max Baker to Continue Family Tradition With ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL

J. Max Baker is continuing a family tradition of performing ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL, a solo adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol originally written by his father, Douglas H. Baker, and produced internationally in multiple productions since its Las Vegas premiere in 1995. After making its New York premiere in 2019, performances return December 15 at The Chain Theater in Manhattan.

ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL is a one-man tour de force featuring one actor playing 34 iconic characters in Charles Dickens' timeless tale about selfishness and selflessness. Stripped down to its bare essence, it forgoes the usual opulence of the holidays and focuses only on what is of utmost importance. Dickens' colorful characters are all here -- Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchitt, Tiny Tim, Fezziwig, Belle, and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future -- springing to new life with a treasure trove of moral lessons for one and all. God bless us, every one!

ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL was originally adapted by Douglas H. Baker in 1995 as a way to celebrate the holidays in a creative way with his family and friends. ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL turned into a loving tradition that he performed annually for 14 years. Now two of his thespian sons carry his tradition forward and through the world. With licensing available through Stage Rights, it has been produced from from Pittsburgh to Phoenix; Los Angeles to New York; and Pine Knot, Minnesota to Bedford, Texas. ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL made an acclaimed New York premiere at The Bridge Theater in Manhattan in 2019 performed by J. Max Baker.

J. Max Baker is an AEA member known for his ability to play multiple characters within a single production (ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL, Stones in his Pockets, Billy Bishop Goes to War). J. Max has performed all over the world from the Sydney Opera House, to Macau, to Japan, where he starred in the Japanese premiere of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Sekaikan World Theater. He has studied with Red Bull Theater Company and with Broadway star Patrick Page. He was nominated as Best Actor in a Musical for his work in Billy Bishop Goes to War for BroadwayWorld's Regional Theater Awards. Originally from Las Vegas, Baker became a New York resident in 2017.

Douglas H. Baker has an extensive background in professional and educational theatre. A member of Actors Equity Association for 23 years, he has performed for a wide variety of regional, stock and touring companies, as well as having made numerous appearances in film and television. He holds a BFA from Utah State University and an MFA from Ohio University. Baker has written two Las Vegas productions: Winds of the Gods for the Luxor Hotel and Tournament of Kings for the Excalibur Hotel, where he performed the leading role of Merlin the Master for over 10 years. His solo adaptation ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL had its premiere in 1995 at the Lady Luck Casino in Las Vegas. Mr. Baker performed ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL in and around Las Vegas and nationally before passing the play down to his son Kellan to perform and later to his youngest son J. Max.

ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL runs Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7pm; Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7pm; Friday, Dec. 17 at 8pm; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3pm. The Chain Theater is located at 312 West 36th Street New York, NY 10018 (between 8th & 9th Avenues -- accessible from the A,C,E,1,1,3 & LIRR trains at 34th St/Penn Station). Tickets are $25 at onechristmascarol2021.eventbrite.com.