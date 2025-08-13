International Human Rights Art Festival to Launch First-Ever Queens Edition In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The International Human Rights Art Movement will present the inaugural IHRAF Festival: Queens at Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd Street) from September 26–28, 2025.

Expanding on its annual Manhattan festival at The Tank (December 8–14), this new Queens edition will spotlight the creativity and cultural diversity of the borough through performance blocks curated by Queens Artist Connection/Hit the Lights Theater Company, Valerie Green/Dance Entropy, and SarAika Movement Collective.

Founded in 2017 at Dixon Place Theater, the International Human Rights Art Movement uses creative platforms to promote human rights, social justice, and freedom of expression, uplifting voices that might otherwise be suppressed. IHRAF: Queens will feature theater, music, dance, comedy, spoken word, and performance art, alongside free community gatherings such as an opening-night after-party.

Festival Schedule Highlights

Friday, September 26 at 7:00 PM – Beyond One Medium: Stories of Migration and Belonging (Hit the Lights Theater Co.)

Saturday, September 27 at 3:00 PM – Assigned at Birth (sarAika Movement Collective)

Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 PM – Celebration of Human Rights I (multidisciplinary)

Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 PM – Celebration of Human Rights II (multidisciplinary)

Sunday, September 28 at 7:00 PM – Dance as Reflection and Reckoning (Valerie Green/Dance Entropy)

Single event tickets are $20; weekend passes are $50. Tickets and full festival details are available here (replace link with correct IHRAF ticketing link).