Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Immersive Van Gogh New Block of Tickets On-Sale Now!

Tickets on Sale Now!

Mar. 9, 2021  

Immersive Van Gogh New Block of Tickets On-Sale Now!

From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million people in Paris, and after selling over half a million tickets in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and LA, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is making its mark at a secret location in the heart of New York!

Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color - truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

Created by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy's Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe, Immersive Van Gogh features stunning towering projections that illuminate the artistic genius's mind.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh's works - from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss the captivating and breathtaking digital art experience Time Out Chicago calls "the future of experiential art".

Purchase tickets HERE


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Theater for the New City Announces Lineup for Upcoming OPEN THO SHUT Photo

Theater for the New City Announces Lineup for Upcoming OPEN 'THO SHUT

LISTEN: YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Marblehead Little Theatres Julie Mena Photo

LISTEN: YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Marblehead Little Theatre's Julie Menard and Emily Black

Theater in Quarantines Spring 2021 Season to Feature Liza Birkenmeier, Julia Izumi, Trista Photo

Theater in Quarantine's Spring 2021 Season to Feature Liza Birkenmeier, Julia Izumi, Tristan Tzara's THE GAS HEART & More

WILD WOMEN OF PLANET WONGO Invades The Front-Row Fringe Festival Photo

WILD WOMEN OF PLANET WONGO Invades The Front-Row Fringe Festival


More Hot Stories For You

  • 1st Stage Announces Session Three Of The Virtual Classroom
  • Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents PETER AND THE WOLF & MORE
  • Reston Community Players Presents A WALK IN THE WOODS
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year