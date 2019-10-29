IRT Presents Emily Krause's THROUGHOUTIVENESS As Part Of The 3B Development Series

IRT will present the World Premiere of Emily Krause's Throughoutiveness as part of the 3B Development Series December 4th through 8th. Performances will be on December 4-7 at 7:30 pm, and December 7 & 8 at 3:00 pm. Tickets ($20 General) are available for advance purchase at irttheater.org. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.

Elise's old man is dead, the son-of-a-bitch. Nate and Hazel have joined her in the middle of nowhere to dance, drink, and self-destruct, as together they navigate love and mourning. Come out, crack open a Budweiser and knock one back, or two, or ten, for the people who have stepped on you. Because a good wake is basically a party...right?

Spearheaded by an all-female production team, Throughoutiveness is a play about grief and moving on, with script and music by Emily Krause and directed by Florence Le Bas. Throughoutiveness aims to show an honest and unfiltered portrayal of a young woman's journey through grief -one in which her anger is not policed, and her age is not grounds for dismissal. This will be the first New York production of Throughoutiveness, following a workshop reading with the Playwriting Collective in 2016.

The cast will feature Ruby Hurlock (Craters, Corkscrew Festival, Midsummer Nights Dream & Macbeth, Barefoot Shakespeare Festival), Brian Ott* (Coriolanus, Gallery Players, A New Brain, Iron Crow Theatre), and Audrey Morton (Young Pilgrims, The RAVE Theatre Festival, The Lion in Winter, The Barn Theatre), scenic design by Rachel Zimmerman, and lighting design by Annie Garrett-Larsen. The production stage manager will be Sydnee Drake Peterson. *Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.

This program is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Office of Councilmember Corey Johnson and The Nancy Quinn Fund, a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).





