IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE Comes to Boundless Theatre Company

She is imperfect. She is invisible. She dreams of being a rock star and a famous actress, but how can a fat woman achieve her dreams in a world where articles are written about the worst bodies on the beach and cruel mockery of fat people is promoted on social media? In a world where fashion magazines dictate what is beautiful, where people hide behind a computer screen to ridicule those who are different from them, and where an obsession with body image so often prevails?

This is the story of a woman who, for a long time, believed in what society defines as perfect - a definition that did not include her. It is the story of a woman who is fighting to break stereotypes and prejudices. Will she succeed?

"IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE," a new show by Nancy Millán, is a comedic, introspective solo piece with original indie pop music and live musicians. Although "IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE" is a journey of self-reflection, the show inevitably centers a collective "I." Who hasn't felt invisible at some point? Who hasn't tried to rise above feeling "imperfect"? Telling stories about hair, diets, auditions, antidepressants, and love, this anonymous woman will give voice to everyone who has ever struggled to feel seen.

"This piece arises from the need to exorcise what hurts, what is painful, and what we perceive as unfair," says the protagonist of "IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE". "We explore the concepts of beauty and ugliness, love, the construction of self-esteem, family prejudices, and the liberation from social stigmas through the narrative of a real story. It's time to love ourselves as we are."

Boundless Theatre Company will present "IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE" from July 20th to 23rd, 2023, at the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center in East Harlem. The show will include songs from Nancy Millán's EP "Imperfecto Invisible," as well as two new songs that will premiere in this show.

"IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE" will feature Nancy Millán (Voice and Guitar), Jomel Rivera (Lead Guitar), Skyler Volper (Bass), and Pablo Eluchans (Drums), under the direction of Ismanuel Rodríguez.

"IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE"

July 20th, 21st, 22nd at 8pm

July 23rd at 4pm

Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center

1680 Lexington Avenue

Between 105th and 106th