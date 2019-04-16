I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE Extends Through June 1

Ronnie Marmo's tour-de-force embodiment of the most controversial comedian of all time, the hit solo show I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M Lenny Bruce has been extended by popular demand. Written by and starring MARMO and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna (star of CBS' CRIMINAL MINDS), the funny and provocative play will continue now through June 1. What began as a limited engagement at the Cutting Room and now performing at the world-famous Theatre of Varieties, The Box (189 Chrystie Street, Manhattan), the show continues to draw SRO audiences to the famed cabaret stage to witness Marmo's powerful and moving portrait of the legendary Lenny Bruce.

Presented by Theatre 68 in association with Dennis Paladino and Kitty Bruce, I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCEnow features burlesque artist Pearls Daily, a critically-acclaimed actress and comedienne. Performances for I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M Lenny Bruce are Thursday and Friday at 8:00 PM; and Saturday at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. There will be a special performance Wednesday, April 24 at 8:00 PM. There are no performances on Saturday, April 27. Tickets from $59, with a with a one item food or beverage minimum.

For full performance schedule and to purchase tickets go to www.LennyBruceOnStage.com. Please note: the show runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and nudity.

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th Century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and, of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests, fighting all the way to the Supreme Court.

A portion of this show's proceeds will go to the Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charity, which provides funds for those who have no insurance or enough money to get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. For more information visit www.lennybruce.org. All contributions are tax deductible.

Photo Credit: Doren Sorell





