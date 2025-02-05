I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S NOT IRELAND! to be Presented at NY Irish Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Known across Ireland as the musical maestro of the Late Late Show starring Ryan Tubridy for over a decade, Paddy Cullivan is coming to America with the latest in a string of acclaimed one-man “historical entertainments,” “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!” Hailed in Ireland where it began touring in 2024, this multi-media rumination on the shape of things to come as Ireland heads toward unification in 2032, plays for one night only at the New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Wednesday March 12, at 7pm.

This will be Cullivan’s first appearance in New York in ten years. The peripatetic multi-hyphenate performer, who is equal parts comedian, educator, showman, satirist, composer and musician, wheeled into prominence as the frontman of the Camembert Quartet the eclectic indie house band of Tubridy Tonight followed by the Late, Late Show. Though he stopped his nightly appearances on the Late Late Show in 2019, Cullivan is still considered the big cheese of the band.

In “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!” Cullivan takes us on a wild ride into the future of a united Ireland – scheduled for 2032. As he weaves strands of history from top to bottom and even as he artfully illuminates Ireland’s shared destinies with an America also riven by competing north and south conflicts, Cullivan goes so far as to feed the facts into AI to generate a glimpse of what really lies ahead. His reasoned predictions, based on the facts as they were and are, turn out to be surprisingly heartening. Get your tickets now!

The Galway Advertiser calls the show “exceedingly witty, often funny, and incredibly informative.” The Irish Daily Mirror described it as “satirical and surreal with an ultimately sincere message.” Cullivan’s US tour of “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!” starts in San Francisco on March 1 and ends in Port Jefferson, NY on March 14.

Cullivan, who hails from Galway, and who considers himself a backwards Irish-American since his New Jersey-born ma emigrated to Ireland to marry his Cavan-born da, started crafting “historical entertainments” in 2016 for the centenary of the Easter Rising. His deeply researched one-man shows, which incorporate reams of history, hundreds of images, satirical observation, and original songs include: “The 10 Dark Secrets of the Irish Revolution” (2016), “The 10 Dark Secrets of 1798” (2018), “The Murder of Wolfe Tone” (2021), and “The Murder of Michael Collins” (2021).



