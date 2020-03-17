Harlem Stage Temporarily Closes Offices Due to Covid-19

Harlem Stage will temporarily close its doors due to Covid-19:

Dear Harlem Stage Family,

Although there have been no reports of infection at Harlem Stage, we are heeding the warnings of our local officials and the newly imposed local and international regulations, and are closing our offices as of March 16 until further notice. As fellow members of the community and the world, we know firsthand the challenge and trauma of these unprecedented times. Many of us will face some degree and combination of physical, emotional, and financial hardship. Non-profit arts organizations, particularly mid-sized, community based organizations like Harlem Stage, will face incredible challenges to remain a part of the artistic landscape. Due to the Coronavirus, and the necessary cancellations and delays to our programs, we anticipate a substantial negative impact to our financial viability. If you find it all possible, now or in the near future, please consider making a donation to Harlem Stage at harlemstage.org/donate. If you've purchased tickets to a cancelled program and would like to donate that purchase, please let us know at marketing@harlemstage.org or boxoffice@harlemstage.org. We are committed to continuing our mission to support and present visionary artists of color, provide financially accessible performances, and introduce children and young people to the rich diversity, excitement, and inspiration of the performing arts. With your help and continued support, we will reopen the Harlem Stage Gatehouse as soon as it is safe to do so. It is in such times that we realize how much we need each other in spite of varying degrees of quarantine. Please connect or stay connected with us on social media.

Please follow every precaution to ensure the health and safety of you and your loved ones. We are all in this together. Sincerely,

Harlem Stage





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You