HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival

Francesca Bolam's heartbreakingly beautiful story - Hoyt St - is set to run at Teatro Latea in NYC after selling out debut show at Theatre Row in June - a prominent theatre in the heart of the Theatre District in NYC.

Hoyt St is a story of entanglement with Melissa, a struggling writer at the forefront. After being given an opportunity that could ignite her career, how vulnerable is she willing to be in order to breakthrough?

The piece is written by and starring Bolam and explores many themes of womanhood, mental health, relationships and expectation.

"Sometimes relationships are only meant to be for a moment and not a lifetime. But in each one we are given the opportunity to challenge, grow and to flourish no matter how excruciatingly painful they can be. I like to write the rawness and complexities of life with sheer vulnerability. I like to be shaken to my core by theatre, because pieces like that give you no option but to feel something."

Alongside Bolam's own narrative within the play, cast include Taurean Parker (The Barrow Group), Alice Lussiana Parente (Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime) Natasha Jain (The Butcher, Andrew Bliss) Mark Evan (The Deuce HBO, The Blacklist NBC, Modern Love Netflix) and Hannah Boyens (Times Square Terror Haunt, L'Amico Fritz) Hoyt St is being directed by award winning Director, Joseph Fusco (Finish Line OTB, Chloe, A to Z.) and Co-directed by seasoned actress and director, Irene Turri (KIT Theatre, Fabler Audio).

Hoyt St will be performed at TEATRO LATEA, October 10, 13 & 14.

Francesca Bolam is a British born Brooklyn based Actor and Writer. Bolam graduated The American Musical Dramatic Academy NY & LA in 2014. Bolam gained her BFA in Musical Theatre from The New School NYC. Recent work includes, Sex Before The Internet, Season 2 VICE TV, Hoyt St Theatre Row. Bolam gravitates towards works that push the boundaries and explore relevant social topics and injustices. You can follow her work @francescabolam | www.francescabolam.com