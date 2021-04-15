Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HONDURAS by Sara Farrington, Performed by Valeria A Avina. Joins The One Festival And Their 'One Cares' Initiative

All names are changed, characters are dramatized and highly interpreted versions of people and scenarios, but nothing has been exaggerated.

Apr. 15, 2021  

The One Festival will present HONDURAS by Sara Farrington. HONDURAS is a solo piece based on experiences from several Honduran immigrant mothers in the New York/New Jersey area, all of whom connected with Sara & Immigrant Families Together. Each asylum-seeker in this story crossed the border in the summer of 2018. All names are changed, characters are dramatized and highly interpreted versions of people and scenarios, but nothing has been exaggerated. For more on IFT: www.immigrantfamiliestogether.com

Playwrights note from Sara Farrington:

The stories detailed in my piece, Honduras are composites and dramatizations of real accounts that I heard about during my time volunteering with Immigrant Families Together. The names are changed, story lines condensed and details only inspired by actual events, but nothing has been exaggerated.

This piece was originally commissioned as part of the All For One Theater Solo Collective Residency, January 2019 and has since had several performances in NYC and regional tours including:

 

The Michael Chekhov Theater Festival in Ridgefield CT, The Tank NYC, Judson Church,So-Fi Festival,The Bronx Film Festival, Escena del Sur (LaMicro Theater), Gnome Haus @ Brown University, Providence, RI (postponed due to Covid-19), The ONE Festival, NYC

Link for the Tickets

https://www.eventcombo.com/e/Honduras--The-ONE-Festival-42500

DETAILS:

VALERIA A. AVINA PERFORMS IN

Sara Farrington'S HONDURAS for The One Cares Initiative at The One Festival

April 19th @ 6PM & 8PM

60% of The Ticket Sales Donated to Immigrant families Together

In the summer of 2018,

one mom hid in the mountains,

while one mom was extorted,

while one mom was killed,

while one mom made it,

while one mom lost her kids,

while one mom heard about it on the radio,

while one mom drove across country,

while one mom waited at the bus station...

 


https://vimeo.com/537412691

 


