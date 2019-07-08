HEAVEN SENT Set To Return To NYC In December

This Christmas prepare to relive all the angelic joy of 'Heaven Sent' as it comes back to New York stages. Written by Bambi Everson ('Neither Here Nor There', and others), this charming play follows the trials and tribulations of an innocent young angel-in-training assigned the task of improving the life of a surly malcontent. Raucous and irreverent, whilst at its center

sweet and even uplifting, the show was first performed at the Broadway Comedy Club under the original title 'OMG!'. As it transitions to The Producer's Club it will take on it's new title, just in time for an early December run.

Previous audiences of the show will be thrilled to hear that Adi Schor will be returning to her leading role of the angel Catherine in the show. "It's great to be returning to the part," says Schor, "I had such a blast with it last time, working with Bambi is lovely, and I just think this show is so lovely and touching. I'm psyched." Adi Schor's resume also features World Voice Ensemble, 'Angels at Work', 'On The Spot', and many others, so those unfamiliar will have the chance to catch her in several Off-Broadway venues prior to the Christmas run of 'Heaven Sent'.

The show's development cycle has been an extended one. Including readings at Empire State College and the Dramatists Guild in 2017, as well as appearing as part of NYSummerfest 2018 at the Hudson Guild Theater. Bambi Everson is a playwright, actress and teacher, born in New York City. She is the daughter of film historian William K. Everson and has appeared in many plays by Robert Patrick at La Mama, ETC, and other Off Broadway theaters. In 2015, she was the recipient of the Yip Harburg Foundation scholarship. She teaches playwriting in two Manhattan arts schools and is a member of The Dramatist's Guild. Ms. Everson's other plays

include 'Holdout', 'Meeting Mervin', and the Hamlet-Chekhov mashup, 'The Thin Man in the Cherry Orchard'.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You