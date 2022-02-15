Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Green Space Presents TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND

Learn more about both productions!

Feb. 15, 2022  

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this March. Take Root will present an evening of work by Alan Good / Allen Fogelsanger and The Moving Architects on March 18th and 19th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on March 20th.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 16 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.


