Flamenco Festival NY to Present Rosario 'La Tremendita''s TRÁNSITO

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Flamenco Festival NY will present Roasio "La Tremendita"'s Tránsito on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at Joe's Pub.

With Tránsito (Fleeing the Noise), groundbreaking singer Rosario La Tremendita strips flamenco to its core in a powerful collaboration with master guitarist Dani de Morón.

This intimate work is a journey back to the traditional songs that form the soul of flamenco, reimagined with fearless artistry and emotional depth. With her unmistakable voice - raw, nuanced, and deeply human - and the guitar's enveloping resonance, La Tremendita creates a space where memory and innovation meet. Tránsito is not just a performance, but a ritual: a return to authenticity, a dialogue between past and future, and an act of resistance against the superficial noise of our time.

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1350 performances. Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the world ́s most prestigious theaters, including New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, London's Sadler's Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore. In 2012, Flamenco Festival created the residency program "In Progress," presenting 19 projects in New York, Miami, and London. It is now expanding to other cities in Spain with the pioneer "glo-cal" creative labs hosted in 2022 in Torrox (Malaga).