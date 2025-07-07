GoFundMe Launches to Bring Aphrodite Armstrong's SUPERFAKE To The Wow Cafe Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A GoFundMe has launched to bring SuperFake by Aphrodite Armstrong to The Wow Cafe Theater. SuperFake by Aphrodite Armstrong is a dark comedy that explores transness, the internet age, sex work and designer bags!

It follows the journey of Los Angeles least successful stripper, Giselle. She finds herself in a sticky situation, when she accepts a job working for Beverly Hills most affluent mom-content influencer It's a semi-autobiographical love letter to Los Angeles, trans women and the people who love them, any lonely person who feels that they have plenty of followers, but no friends!

Wow Cafe Theater is the oldest collectively run performance space for women, and or/ trans and or/ non-binary artist in the known universe. WOW started as an international women's theater festival in October of 1980. Notable Wow members Tony-Winner Lisa Korn, Peggy Shaw, Louise Weaver, Carmelita Tropicana, Moe Angeles, Downtown legend Susana Cook, JZ Birch, Bleu Zephra, Joi Sanchez, Imani Henry, Moses J. Harper, Sarita Covington, The Incredible Akynos, Marishka Shanice Phillips, Lydia Love, Ropeboi, Epiphany Samuels, Jessica Cermak, Olga El, Janelle Lawrence, Carol Brown, Mx Hasberry, Lady Jasmin Van Wales, Nicky Sunshine, Holly Hughes,Jenn Abrahams, Ashley Brockington, Essence Revealed Light Ning aka Dred (Formerly known as Mildred) and Cece Suazo. Learn more about the GoFundMe HERE!