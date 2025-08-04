Gin & Milk Returns To NYC Stage After 15 Years With Bold New Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gin & Milk, the raw and intimate two-hander by writer-director Antony Raymond, will return to the New York stage this September with a newly reimagined script and workshop production. Presented by Elsinore County in association with Theater for the New City’s 13th annual Dream Up Festival, the play will run from September 2 through September 9 at the Johnson Theater.

Originally premiered at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2010, Gin & Milk stars Christopher Heard and Julia Keesler in a story about two strangers, one night, and the ghosts that won’t stay quiet. Between half-empty glasses and half-told truths, a man and a woman try to outrun loneliness, only to find themselves entangled in memory, loss, and the strange intimacy of regret. Quiet, funny, and heartbreakingly honest, the play is a late-night conversation that lingers long after the final blackout.

This new version revisits the original with a fully updated script tailored for a contemporary audience. Directed once again by Raymond himself, the production continues his tradition of creating emotionally charged theater that shines a light on human connection and longing.

“Antony Raymond has his finger on the pulse of what’s going on today,” said Peter Filichia on Broadway Radio. Previous productions of Gin & Milk were praised for their compelling character work and emotional truth, with Theatre Is Easy calling it “riveting and highly enjoyable” and citing Raymond’s “rich, compelling characters showing authentic needs for connection.”

This staging marks a milestone for both Raymond and Elsinore County. As BroadwayWorld’s Juliana Adame wrote of his 2023 premiere Pretty Babies, “Raymond’s drama may just be the love story of our time.”

Performances of Gin & Milk will take place on Tuesday, September 2 at 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday, September 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, September 7 at 8:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. All performances are at the Johnson Theater at Theater for the New City, located at 155 First Avenue in Manhattan. Tickets are available now at www.dreamupfestival.org.

Antony Raymond is a New York-based playwright and director known for intimate, emotionally resonant storytelling. His written works include The Autobiography Of A Guy Who Knew Me, Part One (LaMama), Elsinore County (Theatre Row & Cherry Lane Studio Theater), Lustyness (UNDER St. Marks), Pretty Babies (13th Street Rep), and yeah, i met this girl (UNDER St. Marks). He has directed Off-Broadway and regionally, and his short film Sleeping With Gus is currently on the festival circuit. A classically trained actor and former professional wrestler, Raymond studied with Uta Hagen, Austin Pendleton, Reed Birney, and Robert Perillo.

Now in its 13th year, the Dream Up Festival is presented by Theater for the New City and runs from August 24 to September 14, 2025. Dedicated to new works across genres and styles, the festival offers a platform for bold, original voices in contemporary theater.